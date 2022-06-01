SF Mayor Roasted After Announcing Plan to End Homelessness…But Just For One Group of People

Source: AP Photo/Eric Risberg

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is facing widespread criticism after announcing a plan to end homelessness in the city…but specifically for transgender people.

The Democrat’s $6.5 million plan will supposedly end transgender homelessness by 2027.

"Transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming San Franciscans are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness compared to the general population, and we know that the rates are even higher for our minority trans communities," stated Breed. "With one of the largest TGNC populations in the country, we not only must ensure that all San Franciscans have access to housing and essential resources through continued investments, but we can show the country that we continue to be a leader on supporting and protecting our trans communities."

There are approximately 7,754 homeless people in San Francisco, while only about 320 homeless are transgender, according to a 2021 survey.

