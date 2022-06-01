SF Mayor Roasted After Announcing Plan to End Homelessness…But Just For One Group of People

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is facing widespread criticism after announcing a plan to end homelessness in the city…but specifically for transgender people.

The Democrat’s $6.5 million plan will supposedly end transgender homelessness by 2027.

"Transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming San Franciscans are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness compared to the general population, and we know that the rates are even higher for our minority trans communities," stated Breed. "With one of the largest TGNC populations in the country, we not only must ensure that all San Franciscans have access to housing and essential resources through continued investments, but we can show the country that we continue to be a leader on supporting and protecting our trans communities."

There are approximately 7,754 homeless people in San Francisco, while only about 320 homeless are transgender, according to a 2021 survey.

Today I announced my 5-year plan to end transgender homelessness in San Francisco, which includes investing in programs that support and create real long-term change in the lives of transgender people. @SF_HSH @SF_DPH @sfmohcd @TransCitySF https://t.co/mdEPEx01TS — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2022

Most SF citizens would be happier with a 30 day plan to clean up the human feces off of city sidewalks. Oh, and stop all the shoplifting. #priorities https://t.co/Ie2klACKVu — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) June 1, 2022

$6.5 million to "end" homelessness for 400 trans people?



With an LGBT population of 250k?

That's 0.2% of the LGBT population.



In 2019 there were 1,054 homeless LGBT...out of 8,000 total homeless residents.



Your focus is on only 5% of homeless ppl? https://t.co/tNuXhe2bwm — Chad Felix Greene ???‍?? (@chadfelixg) May 31, 2022

If you have two homeless people, each experiencing equivalent amount of pain and misery, but one is trans and the other is not, it would be a great moral wrong to decide who receives help based on this difference. And the same goes for any immutable trait. https://t.co/Josxsxn9PH — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 31, 2022

This policy seems very narrowly directed and exclusive. One might say it's discriminatory and therefore unconstitutional. https://t.co/OeehuMKCiK — Classified (OG) (@classiflied77) May 31, 2022

So if I’m homeless and say I’m transgender I get a home but not otherwise? Makes perfect sense — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) May 31, 2022