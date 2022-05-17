Musk Rips Biden: ‘The Real President Is Whoever Controls The Teleprompter’

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter last month for $44 billion, blasted Joe Biden on Monday as an empty suit president.

Even though the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has voted “overwhelmingly for Democrats” in his life, that didn’t stop him from saying what he really thinks about Biden and the current Democratic Party.

"The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter," Musk said during a podcast interview. "The path to power is the path to the teleprompter."

"I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it's going to be like Anchorman," he added, referring to the 2004 film about Ron Burgundy, who mindlessly reads whatever is on the teleprompter, including profanities.

Musk also said he believes the Democratic Party is "overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers,” according to Fox News, and the Biden administration in particular “doesn't seem to get a lot done.”

Regarding inflation, Musk cautioned about going down Venezuela’s path.

"I mean, the obvious reason for inflation is that the government printed a zillion amount of more money than it had, obviously," he said.

"If the government could just issue massive amounts of money and deficits didn't matter, then, well, why don't we just make the deficit 100 times bigger? The answer is, you can't because it will basically turn the dollar into something that is worthless," he added.

"Various countries have tried this experiment multiple times," Musk said. "Have you seen Venezuela? Like the poor, poor people of Venezuela are, you know, have been just run roughshod by their government."

Musk, whose deal with Twitter is currently on the rocks over spam accounts, nevertheless insists he's still committed to purchasing the social media platform.