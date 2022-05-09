Golf

Here's What Biden Was Doing While the First Lady Was in Ukraine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: May 09, 2022 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Mother’s Day to meet with first lady Olena Zelenska in a show of support for the country and its people.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady said. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Biden made the surprise visit after stopping first in Kosice, a border village in Slovakia.

It was Zelenska’s first public appearance since the start of the war on Feb. 24, when Russia invaded.

“We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day -- even today,” she said, according to translations.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Biden had a phone call with G7 leaders and then played golf with his brother.

