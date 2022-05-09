Here's What Biden Was Doing While the First Lady Was in Ukraine

Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Mother’s Day to meet with first lady Olena Zelenska in a show of support for the country and its people.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady said. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Biden made the surprise visit after stopping first in Kosice, a border village in Slovakia.

It was Zelenska’s first public appearance since the start of the war on Feb. 24, when Russia invaded.

“We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day -- even today,” she said, according to translations.

The moment First Ladies Jill Biden ???? and Olena Zelenska ????met today in Uzhhorod, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9UsdBBA6Eh — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Biden had a phone call with G7 leaders and then played golf with his brother.

JUST IN (via WH press pool)#Biden is at Fieldstone Golf Club in Delaware.



He has 1 thing on his public schedule today, this morning's G7 leaders call with Ukraine's president.



Biden's spending the weekend in #Wilmington, Delaware. He isn't scheduled to return to the WH today. pic.twitter.com/wyROV5alra — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) May 8, 2022