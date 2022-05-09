Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze With Message About His Possible Death

Billionaire Elon Musk lit up Twitter on Sunday when he warned he could “die under mysterious circumstances.”

The message came after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared a threat from a Russian official for supplying equipment to Ukraine.

“From the testimony of the captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters,” states the translated message, which Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency, sent to Russian media. “According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon.

“Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment,” the message continues. “And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool.”

According to reports, Musk's Starlink satellite system has been wildly successful in helping Ukraine.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Elon Musk's satellites help Zelensky dominate the skies: US billionaire's internet system is allowing Ukrainian drones to pound Putin's helpless tanks: pic.twitter.com/z2WmK1oGyE — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) March 20, 2022

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya," Musk wrote shortly after.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

His mother, Maye Musk, didn’t find the message amusing.