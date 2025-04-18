Chris Van Hollen's Latest El Salvador Photo Inadvertently Captured the Dismal State of the Dems

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) sought a photo opportunity and media attention. He got both though it’s turned into a nightmare for Democrats. Still, they don’t know it yet. The Democratic Party is obsessed with Abrego Garcia, who is the latest to be subjected to Rosa Parks syndrome: the Left’s incessant need to find a symbol for the struggle against Trump’s America. They opted to pick a wife-beating MS-13 gang member who was deported to El Salvador.

Senator Van Hollen sipping margaritas with a terrorist and MS13 gang member. https://t.co/SgpjO5I4t7 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 18, 2025

Abrego-Garcia is not a citizen. He’s not even a lawful resident of Maryland



This is just bizarre optics https://t.co/nI3LIJvQto — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 18, 2025

Find someone who looks at you the way Senator Chris Van Hollen looks at an illegal immigrant who violently assaults his wife and has confirmed ties to MS-13 and human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/8xpPW0ougl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock)

Van Hollen was initially denied an opportunity to see or speak with Garcia. He got that chance yesterday in one of the cringiest photo ops in recent memory. Yet, it was prefaced with him standing alone in an empty ballroom in El Salvador. We all mocked Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) odd solo videos of him spewing nonsense about how the democrats are beating Trump. Sir, you’re alone in these poorly made videos.

Do you feel bad at all for Senator Chris Van Hollen? pic.twitter.com/6POtetmlno — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 17, 2025

The Democrats just keep giving incredible imagery week to week pic.twitter.com/W9OWgvyy9d — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) April 17, 2025

I thought Jeffries’ videos were the worst—Van Hollen upped the ante. It inadvertently captured the state of the Democratic Party, which is in its worst shape in 50 years. He’s alone, isolated, and has no one to support this obsession with busting out a gang member. Moreover, he did this after the Justice Department released the documents proving Garcia’s gang ties.

There’s a reason why Democrats have a 21 percent approval rating and have become experts in landing on the wrong side of every major public policy issue over the past decade. They’re the 80/20 party—the ones who will always take the wrong side. A side that has no constituency because we’re not insane.

NEW: Maryland court documents reveal that deported Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez, petitioned for an order of protection against him in May 2021. It's unclear if she was his wife at the time, or what the allegations were, but this is… pic.twitter.com/9iHy4abEwa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2025

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a temporary order of protection against him in 2021 in which she cited being slapped, hit with an object, and being detained against her will, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/ykQPCou4C5 pic.twitter.com/S2dJorBQzK — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2025

