Tipsheet

Chris Van Hollen's Latest El Salvador Photo Inadvertently Captured the Dismal State of the Dems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 18, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) sought a photo opportunity and media attention. He got both though it’s turned into a nightmare for Democrats. Still, they don’t know it yet. The Democratic Party is obsessed with Abrego Garcia, who is the latest to be subjected to Rosa Parks syndrome: the Left’s incessant need to find a symbol for the struggle against Trump’s America. They opted to pick a wife-beating MS-13 gang member who was deported to El Salvador.

Van Hollen was initially denied an opportunity to see or speak with Garcia. He got that chance yesterday in one of the cringiest photo ops in recent memory. Yet, it was prefaced with him standing alone in an empty ballroom in El Salvador. We all mocked Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) odd solo videos of him spewing nonsense about how the democrats are beating Trump. Sir, you’re alone in these poorly made videos.

I thought Jeffries’ videos were the worst—Van Hollen upped the ante. It inadvertently captured the state of the Democratic Party, which is in its worst shape in 50 years. He’s alone, isolated, and has no one to support this obsession with busting out a gang member. Moreover, he did this after the Justice Department released the documents proving Garcia’s gang ties. 

There’s a reason why Democrats have a 21 percent approval rating and have become experts in landing on the wrong side of every major public policy issue over the past decade. They’re the 80/20 party—the ones who will always take the wrong side. A side that has no constituency because we’re not insane.

