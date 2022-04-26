Big Names Come Back to Twitter After Deal With Musk

After a month of being off Twitter, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson made an announcement Monday after news broke that billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

“We’re back,” the host tweeted. His account was suspended last month for posting screenshots of tweets from The Babylon Bee and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, both of whom were locked out of their accounts for tweets about U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender.

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022

The Babylon Bee, a satirical website, named Levine “Man of the Year” in response to USA Today naming Levine “Woman of the Year.”

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said Twitter accused the website of violating its rules against "hateful conduct."

I just received this notice that we’ve been locked out of our account for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/udMriKcDr6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 20, 2022

Kirk, for his part, pointed out that Levine spent “54 years of his life as a man.”

“Both these tweets are true,” Carlson said while sharing the screenshots.

Carlson wasn’t the only one to announce their return to Twitter since Musk’s acquisition.

Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back! ?? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 25, 2022

Levin left the social media platform in 2021 after former President Trump's account was permanently suspended.

"I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism," he said on Jan. 8, 2021, asking his 2.6 million followers to join him on Parler and Rumble.

I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble.https://t.co/XswC88juiGhttps://t.co/1YeTi0ywBk — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 8, 2021

While those on the left and right have questioned whether Trump would return to Twitter after its deal with Musk, the former president said he plans to stick to his own social media platform, Truth Social, instead.