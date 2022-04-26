Twitter

Big Names Come Back to Twitter After Deal With Musk

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 26, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Big Names Come Back to Twitter After Deal With Musk

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

After a month of being off Twitter, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson made an announcement Monday after news broke that billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

“We’re back,” the host tweeted. His account was suspended last month for posting screenshots of tweets from The Babylon Bee and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, both of whom were locked out of their accounts for tweets about U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical website, named Levine “Man of the Year” in response to USA Today naming Levine “Woman of the Year.”

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said Twitter accused the website of violating its rules against "hateful conduct." 

Kirk, for his part, pointed out that Levine spent “54 years of his life as a man.” 

“Both these tweets are true,” Carlson said while sharing the screenshots. 

Carlson wasn’t the only one to announce their return to Twitter since Musk’s acquisition.

Levin left the social media platform in 2021 after former President Trump's account was permanently suspended. 

"I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism," he said on Jan. 8, 2021, asking his 2.6 million followers to join him on Parler and Rumble. 

While those on the left and right have questioned whether Trump would return to Twitter after its deal with Musk, the former president said he plans to stick to his own social media platform, Truth Social, instead. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden's EPA Chief Wants to Bring California's Energy Dystopia to the Rest of America
Spencer Brown
One Democrat's Approval Rating Has Skyrocketed Since Biden Took Office
Leah Barkoukis
Recreational Pot Is Now Legal in NJ, But a New Debate Is Raging Over One Group of People Who Can Use It
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Transgender Rikers Inmate Sentenced for Raping a Female Prisoner
Madeline Leesman
‘This Can’t Be Real’: MSNBC Host’s Take on Musk Taking Over Twitter Is…Pure Perfection
Matt Vespa
There's One Reason Trump's Not Going Back to Twitter
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular