There's One Reason Trump's Not Going Back to Twitter

With news that billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk bought Twitter, many began wondering if prominent figures that had been permanently banned from the social media platform would be allowed back—most notably, former President Trump.

But since the 45th president started his own network—Truth Social—his response to that question is not surprising.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

He touted the "millions of people" that have joined the network.

"What we're finding is that the response on Truth is much better than being on Twitter," Trump continued, noting that Twitter became "very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left."

He added: "The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."

The former president is expected to join Truth Social over the next week – a much-needed move as shares of the company behind Trump's platform fell Monday after news of the Twitter deal.

Shares that are tied with the company funding former President Trump’s latest social media venture, Truth Social, took a dive on Monday after social media platform Twitter announced its deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. CNBC reported that Digital World Acquisition Corp’s shares fell to nearly 13 percent on Monday, adding up to the company’s year-to-date losses to over 30 percent. (The Hill)

Twitter announced Monday that it will be acquired by Musk for approximately $44 billion.