US Claims Russia Has a Kill List

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 22, 2022 8:30 AM
Source: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP

In a letter to the United Nations, the United States is warning that Russia allegedly has a list of Ukrainians to be “killed or sent to camps” following an invasion.

In the letter, Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, said the U.S. has “credible information” the kill lists are being made. 

“Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons,” are among those targeted, Crocker told Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"We are deeply concerned about Russia’s continuing human rights abuses in the parts of Ukraine it already occupies and have every reason to believe those concerns will multiply following a new military offensive," Crocker said in the letter, which was transmitted Sunday night. "I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned."

The ambassador also warned that “credible information” points to Russian forces likely using lethal means to disperse peaceful demonstrations. 

"Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation. We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," the letter said.

According to The Washington Post, which first obtained the letter, Russian officials have denied the claims made in the letter.  

“Do you realize that this is an absolute canard, a lie? It is absolute fiction,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “There is no such list. It’s a fake.”

