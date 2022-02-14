Jim Jordan Blasts Durham Probe's Bombshell Revelation

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan blasted the bombshell revelation from special counsel John Durham’s investigation that Clinton campaign lawyers paid to have Trump Tower servers, and later the White House, “infiltrated.”

Jordan called the plot, which was meant to support the narrative that President Trump had ties to Russia, “as wrong as it gets.”

“They were creating the very news they were then tweeting about and trying to get the media to write about,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News. “This is, frankly, it's no different. It's the template that the left uses, that the Democrats use. It's the same thing that happened four months ago when we found out the Department of Education went out and solicited the letter from the National School Board Association so they could do what they wanted to do, namely spy on parents.”

He continued: “They spied on a presidential campaign. That's as wrong as it gets. But then we found out from this filing that they actually spied on a sitting president, which is even worse. So, this is just simply as wrong as it can possibly be.”

Jordan vowed that if Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections, they will launch an investigation.