Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan Blasts Durham Probe's Bombshell Revelation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 14, 2022 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jim Jordan Blasts Durham Probe's Bombshell Revelation

Source: Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan blasted the bombshell revelation from special counsel John Durham’s investigation that Clinton campaign lawyers paid to have Trump Tower servers, and later the White House, “infiltrated.”

Jordan called the plot, which was meant to support the narrative that President Trump had ties to Russia, “as wrong as it gets.”

“They were creating the very news they were then tweeting about and trying to get the media to write about,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News. “This is, frankly, it's no different. It's the template that the left uses, that the Democrats use. It's the same thing that happened four months ago when we found out the Department of Education went out and solicited the letter from the National School Board Association so they could do what they wanted to do, namely spy on parents.”

He continued: “They spied on a presidential campaign. That's as wrong as it gets. But then we found out from this filing that they actually spied on a sitting president, which is even worse. So, this is just simply as wrong as it can possibly be.”

Jordan vowed that if Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections, they will launch an investigation.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden's Current National Security Advisor Played a Key Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
Spencer Brown
The Biden Administration Is Really Bad at Celebrating Valentine's Day
Spencer Brown
Schlichter: The Left's Goal Is Their Own Power
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

Psaki Lied in Her Attempts to Debunk Afghanistan Report
Spencer Brown

After Super Bowl Photo Emerges, What Will Garcetti's Excuse Be This Time?
Leah Barkoukis
As Super Bowl LVI Kicked Off, Canadian Police Cleared Freedom Protesters From Ambassador Bridge
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular