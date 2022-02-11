New York City

Thousands of NYC Employees Face Termination on Friday Over Vaccine Mandate

Leah Barkoukis
Feb 11, 2022
Thousands of New York City employees face termination on Friday for failing to get vaccinated.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio issued the mandate to get vaccinated by Feb. 11 and Mayor Eric Adams (D) is following through with disciplinary action for the 3,000 noncompliant city employees.

“We have to be very clear — people must be vaccinated if they are New York City employees. Everyone understood that,” Adams said. “We don’t want to terminate anyone. We want people to be vaccinated and employed so that our economy continues to open.”

While the number of fired employees represents less than 1 percent of city workers, “they would probably represent the most drastic example of a work force reduction tied to a coronavirus vaccine mandate,” The New York Times reports.

“Living in a city as complex like this, there must be rules. We must follow them. The rule is to get vaccinated if you’re a city employee. You have to follow that,” Adams said.

The Democrat noted that by refusing to get the jab, it’s as though the workers were “quitting,” according to the Times. 

But the hundreds who protested on Monday, marching across the Brooklyn Bridge, don’t see it that way.

