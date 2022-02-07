Why Andrew Yang Deleted His Tweet About Joe Rogan

Entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang initially came to Joe Rogan’s defense after a compilation video circulated online showing the podcaster using “racially insensitive” language.

"I don’t think Joe Rogan is a racist - the man interacts with and works with black people literally all of the time," Yang said on Twitter in a now-deleted message.

"Do I know black friends of Joe's who would swear by him? Yes I do," he added.

Yang later explained why he deleted the tweets.

Racism is real, deep, corrosive and even lethal. I know that. I made a mistake in an earlier tweet tonight that downplayed these realities. — Andrew Yang???????? (@AndrewYang) February 7, 2022

I like to believe the work I’ve done these past years had the goal of uplifting everyone, particularly those on the outside looking in for any reason, be it poverty or marginalization or race. I’ve always wanted to help those with the least the most. — Andrew Yang???????? (@AndrewYang) February 7, 2022

I’m going to keep doing all I can for a more fair, equitable, and just country. That means for everyone. Universal Basic Income, Democracy Reform and unity are how we get there. — Andrew Yang???????? (@AndrewYang) February 7, 2022

Spotify removed more than 70 of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast episodes and Rogan himself apologized.

"There's nothing I can do to take that back," he said. "I wish I could. obviously, that's not possible. I certainly wasn't trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."

Spotify CEO David Ek said the streaming platform would not remove Rogan.

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,” he said in a statement.