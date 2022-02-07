Why Andrew Yang Deleted His Tweet About Joe Rogan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 11:00 AM
Why Andrew Yang Deleted His Tweet About Joe Rogan

Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang initially came to Joe Rogan’s defense after a compilation video circulated online showing the podcaster using “racially insensitive” language. 

"I don’t think Joe Rogan is a racist - the man interacts with and works with black people literally all of the time," Yang said on Twitter in a now-deleted message. 

"Do I know black friends of Joe's who would swear by him? Yes I do," he added. 

Yang later explained why he deleted the tweets.

Spotify removed more than 70 of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast episodes and Rogan himself apologized.

"There's nothing I can do to take that back," he said. "I wish I could. obviously, that's not possible. I certainly wasn't trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."

Spotify CEO David Ek said the streaming platform would not remove Rogan.

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,” he said in a statement.

