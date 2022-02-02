New Survey of How Many Voters Want to See Biden Impeached Should Concern the President

A new survey found President Biden isn't only facing abysmal approval ratings. Half of voters now want to see the 46th president impeached, according to a new survey by Rasmussen Reports and The National Pulse.

Respondents were asked, "Some Republicans in Congress have endorsed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, citing his immigration policy and his failure in Afghanistan, among other reasons. Do you support or oppose impeaching President Biden?"

The poll found 50 percent of likely voters support his impeachment, with 33 percent saying they strongly support it. Meanwhile, 45 percent do not want to see Biden get impeached and 33 percent are strongly against it.

Broken down by party affiliation, 74 percent of Republicans support impeachment, 34 percent of Democrats, and 42 percent of Independents.

The results also showed 50 percent of black voters support impeaching Biden.

If Republicans take back the House in the midterm elections, 45 percent said they expect impeachment to happen.

A group of House Republicans have already filed articles of impeachment, while some GOP senators have openly discussed the possibility of impeaching the president.

Sen. Tom Cotton, for example, has said it’s “not out of the realm of possibility” over the border crisis, while Sen. Ted Cruz said he believes “there’s a chance of that, whether it’s justified or not” because “Democrats weaponized impeachment.”

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has also said "anything is on the table when we are in the majority."