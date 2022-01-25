Biden Phones Doocy After Calling Him a 'Stupid Son of a B*tch.' Here's What He Said.

Jan 25, 2022
Source: Adam Schultz/The White House via AP

Fox News’s Peter Doocy said Monday night that he received a phone call from President Biden shortly after a hot mic caught him calling the reporter a “stupid son of a bitch.”

At the White House on Monday afternoon, Doocy asked if the president would take a question about inflation. 

"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" he asked as reporters were being led out of the room.

Biden, unaware that not all feeds had been cut, sarcastically commented, “no, it’s a great asset. More inflation.”

“What a stupid son of a bitch,” he added.

Doocy later said he received a call from Biden on his cell phone.

“He said, 'It's nothing personal, pal," Doocy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “and I told him that I appreciated him reaching out. ... The world is on the brink of like World War III right now with all this stuff going on.

“I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out this evening while he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air," Doocy continued. "But you know what? I don't need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants." 

Doocy explained that he told Biden he’d "try and ask something different than what everybody else is asking," and Biden replied, "You've got to." 

