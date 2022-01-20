England

Boris Johnson Makes Major Announcement About Covid Restrictions

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

With British officials believing Omicron infections in the UK have peaked, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament Wednesday that most Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted.

Starting next week, face masks will no longer be required anywhere.

“We will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one,” Johnson said.

Vaccine passports for entry into large indoor venues will also be dropped. Additionally, the government will no longer advise people to work from home when possible.

"Because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire as a result from the start of Thursday next week," Johnson said.

The measures were put in place last month to help slow the spread of the highly contagious variant and give people time to get boosters. 

Another order about self-isolating for five days if one is Covid-positive will also come to an end soon, likely ahead of the rule’s March 24 expiration date if cases continue to decline.

"This is a moment we can all be proud of," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said at a press conference. "We must learn to live with COVID in the same way we live with the flu."

Most Popular