Jen Psaki
VIP

Psaki Gets an Earful on Twitter After Thanking VA School District for Mask Defiance

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki Gets an Earful on Twitter After Thanking VA School District for Mask Defiance

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

There's a masking showdown taking place in several Virginia counties after newly installed Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order that gave the power back to parents to decide whether they want to send their kids to school in a mask. Face coverings aren't banned, but state authorities can no longer mandate their use in educational facilities starting Jan. 24. 

Minutes after Youngkin's executive order came out, Arlington County said it will keep its mask requirement in place "as part of our layered approach to safety."

Among those thanking the school district for its defiance was White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"Hi there. Arlington county parent here (don't believe you are @GlennYoungkin but correct me if I am wrong). Thank you to @APSVirginia for standing up for our kids, teachers and administrators and their safety in the midst of a transmissible variant," she tweeted. 

Social media users immediately jumped in to remind the press secretary that no one is stopping her from sending her kids to school with masks. 

Others reminded her about how effective school mask mandates are.

And, of course, that elections have consequences.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Psaki Triples Down Defending Biden's Angry Gaslighting Calling Half of America 'Racist'
Spencer Brown
Wait...So the FBI Lied About the Ending of the Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation
Matt Vespa
Why MLK Jr.'s Family Said We Shouldn't Have Celebrated the Late Civil Rights Leader Yesterday
Matt Vespa
Joe Rogan Slams UPenn For Allowing a Biological Male to Compete on the Women’s Swim Team
Madeline Leesman
Ohio Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno: Why I'm Most the Qualified to Tackle the Border Crisis
Julio Rosas
As Airlines Warn of 5G's 'Devastating' Travel Impacts, Where's Biden?
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular