Another US Women's Hockey Player Tosses Cold Water on Media's Narrative About the Men's Team

The US women’s hockey team demonstrated excellence in Milan. Public attention remains on the men’s team, especially regarding their invitation to President Trump’s State of the Union and their overtime gold-medal win over Canada. That 2-1 victory ended a 46-year drought for the event. Meanwhile, the women also secured gold, defeating Canada in overtime with the same score: 2-1. Both matches featured remarkable golden goals by Jack Hughes and Megan Keller. The women’s team outscored opponents 33-2 and achieved a historic first by shutting out Canada in the preliminary round.

We beat our archrival twice to take home double gold. Both teams should be celebrated, but the media and liberal America, who are ignorant of who watches hockey, are trying to ruin the moment. The media tried to speak for the women’s team, but the women did not take the bait or play along with this crap. The controversy stems from Trump’s joke that he’d have to invite the women’s team as well unless he wants to get impeached. Frankly, he should have said he’d get the electric chair. This joke is being overblown to the max, showing the derangement syndrome that still presents itself violently. Things quickly spiraled into a 'men bad, women good' narrative on the Left, especially in the media.

The joke was actually how leftwingers would overreact if he didn't invite the Women's team.



And you fucking miserable bitches proved the premise of the joke correct as fuck.

The women’s team isn’t pleased with the joke, but life goes on. There is mutual respect between the men’s and women’s teams. They got the gold. They don’t want to get any more political with this media-manufactured circus, and they’re going to the White House later. All that lefty whining was for naught. Also, the women’s team, some of whose players are in college and about to start playoff runs, couldn’t accept the SOTU invite. The joke is treated as an aside by this crew, and the fact that the media refuses to leave this dead story says everything. But you knew that already (via CBS News):

A member of the Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team indicated to CBS News on Tuesday that her team's absence from President Trump's State of the Union address was due to logistical challenges and not the controversy surrounding a joke Mr. Trump made while on a video call with the U.S. men's team. "I know, like, later on, there'll be a full invite for all Team USA athletes to go to the White House like there has been in the past," decorated U.S. women's hockey veteran Kelly Pannek told CBS News during a practice with her pro team in Minneapolis. Asked if she wants the women's team to receive their own White House invite, Pannek responded, "We want it to be about how great of an experience it was for us. You know, having team gold medals come out of USA hockey. It's something we've never done before." […] "It really did feel like that, you know, full team USA. And that's part of the great thing about being at the Olympics."

Also, Captain Hilary Knight put this to rest, as did other members of the women’s team:

USA women's hockey gold medalist @HilaryKnight describes her team's relationship with the USA men's team as one with a "genuine level of support and respect" that's being overshadowed by a "quick lapse."



"Our achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else other than how… pic.twitter.com/0oDaQwQi9B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2026

Taylor Heise on the U.S. men's Olympic hockey locker room comments:

The two teams have mutual love and respect for one another, and they’re enjoying their gold medal wins because that’s what Americans do when we win. Sorry that upsets liberals, but you people need to touch grass, seriously.

This debate is over. And it will be buried another six feet when the women’s team meets Trump. I feel bad for liberals, being this wrong on a consistent basis.

Megan Keller on the President Trump phone call controversy:



Megan Keller on the President Trump phone call controversy:

"I don't really have a response. It's unfortunate the conversation surrounding it, where it's gone throughout social media. But all I can say is, I've never been more proud to pull on the USA jersey. And I think for a…"

