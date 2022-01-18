Mask Showdown: Youngkin Issues Response to Defiant School Districts

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is exploring his options to respond to multiple school districts that have said their mask policies will remain in effect. Their statements came after the Republican governor’s executive order giving parents—not state authorities—the right to choose whether they send their child to school in a face covering.

Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, and Richmond counties said they are maintaining their mask requirements in schools and on buses.

@APSVirginia will maintain our current mask requirement for students, staff and visitors. Masks ?? required inside our facilities and on school buses. Full post ?? https://t.co/VNWoSQKPeF — Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) January 15, 2022

"The fact that that tweet came out from Arlington County within minutes of my Executive Order, what that tells me, is they haven't listened to parents yet," Youngkin said Sunday.

...These were the areas where Youngkin did the worst in the election. They are "reviewing Governor Youngkin’s executive order issued this weekend." It is not exactly a long or complicated order so the study session may be focused more on possible litigation than compliance. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 16, 2022

The order, which goes into effect Jan. 24, states: "A child whose parent has elected that he or she is not subject to a mask mandate should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority."

Youngkin said he hopes the school districts will spend the next week listening to parents.

"And get prepared," he added, "because we granted parents the option to decide whether they want their child to wear a mask or not, and we're going to protect that right."

Youngkin said "every resource within the governor's authority" will be considered to ensure "parents' rights are protected."