Fauci Caught on Hot Mic Criticizing a GOP Senator

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling a Republican senator a “moron” during a Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday.

In the video, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was heard saying, “what a moron” and “Jesus Christ” after Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) challenged him about his financial disclosure.

Fauci said it’s publicly available, but Marshall countered that he couldn’t find it. Such information is disclosed in formal information act requests.

“All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci told Marshall. “You are so misinformed that it’s extraordinary.”

Fauci after questions about his financial disclosures from questioning from GOP KS Sen Roger Marshall: "What Are you talking about? It’s totally accessible for you, to the public?" Chair Murray jumps in to intervene. Fauci: "What a moron. Jesus Christ." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 11, 2022

"You're so misinformed, it's extraordinary ... what are you talking about" -- Fauci to Roger Marshall pic.twitter.com/mKsrUUfUdx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2022

Coming from the guy who went out of his way to smear and destroy other qualified professionals in his field because they dared speak a contrary view.



Dr. Fauci is truly a piece of arrogant work. https://t.co/zGHZinFsoW — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 11, 2022