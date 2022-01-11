Fauci Caught on Hot Mic Criticizing a GOP Senator

Anthony Fauci

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling a Republican senator a “moron” during a Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday.

In the video, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was heard saying, “what a moron” and “Jesus Christ” after Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) challenged him about his financial disclosure.

Fauci said it’s publicly available, but Marshall countered that he couldn’t find it. Such information is disclosed in formal information act requests. 

“All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci told Marshall. “You are so misinformed that it’s extraordinary.”

