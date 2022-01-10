No, Justice Gorsuch Didn't Botch the Number of Annual Flu Deaths

Last week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments concerning the constitutionality of President Biden's private employer Covid-19 vaccine mandate. While liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor made headlines for a number of false statements regarding the vaccines, the virus's effect on children, and Covid-19 in general, she wasn't alone. As Katie detailed, other liberal justices got their Covid-19 and vaccine information wrong as well.

Meanwhile, left-leaning outlets jumped on comments Justice Neil Gorsuch allegedly made, according to the Supreme Court's transcript. But anyone who bothered to confirm by listening to the recording could have easily picked up on the error.

On Monday, the Supreme Court released a revised transcript that corrected the quote from Gorsuch about annual flu deaths. Previously, it stated he claimed "hundreds of thousands of people every year" die from the flu. In reality, he said the flu kills "hundreds, thousands of people every year."

"We have vaccines against that — that, but the federal government through OSHA, so far as I know, and you can correct me, does not mandate every worker in the country to receive such a vaccine," Gorsuch said. "We have flu vaccines. The flu kills, I believe, hundreds, thousands of people every year. OSHA has never purported to regulate on that basis."

At least some reporters were willing to correct their error.