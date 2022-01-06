Books

Author Got a Key Detail About Rittenhouse Case Wrong in Book

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Jan 06, 2022 8:00 AM
Source: Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP

A UCLA professor and best-selling author got a key detail about the Kyle Rittenhouse case wrong in her new book that draws parallels about absolute power in the ancient Egyptian and modern world. 

The book, “Good Kings,” published by National Geographic, falsely claims Rittenhouse shot and killed two black men, though Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum were both white. The teenager also shot and injured a third white man, Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in November.  

"Consider Kyle Rittenhouse, who used his semiautomatic weapon to kill two Black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin while waging a glorious war on behalf of his inherited White power," the book states. 

While the author admitted her error and said the mistake was caught too late to fix for printing, she said she stood by “the sentiment of white supremacy.” 

Others wondered how the publisher could've possibly missed the error.

