ICYMI: How the Trumps Surprised the Child Seriously Injured in Missouri Tornado

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

You've all likely read by now about the Rackley family, whose little girls sheltered in a bathroom as tornadoes ripped through southeast Missouri earlier this month. Nine-year-old Annistyn was tragically killed shortly after the viral photograph was taken of her in the bathtub. Her two sisters and parents were also injured when the family was pulled up out of the house and dumped into a muddy field.

Annistyn's younger sister, Avalinn, 7, who suffered a broken vertebrae in her back, told doctors at the hospital that she "was flying around in the tornado and I prayed to Jesus to take care of me, and he spit me out—and the tornado spit me out into the mud." 

To cheer the girl up while she recovers, former President Trump and Melania sent Christmas presents. 

"These boxes came in the mail, and they are from...President Trump! Both of these boxes. Can you believe it?" the girl's grandmother, Pam Moore, says.

"Oh my God!" the little girl responds in disbelief. 

In a letter, the Trumps said they were "so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time.

"You will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort as you continue to recover," the letter continues. "With your steadfast spirit, and the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless."

On Facebook, Moore said they received signed hats, presidential blankets, American Girl Dolls, signed books, pens, bracelets, and more. 

 

