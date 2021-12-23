Thread: Tim Scott Calls Out the Notable 'Falsehoods' the Biden Administration Told in 2021

As one crisis after another unfolded on President Biden’s watch, the administration tended to tell the American people a different story. With 2021 wrapping up, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) decided to remind his followers of some of the most notable “falsehoods” the White House told this year.

“Many on the left want you to believe what they’re saying over what you’re seeing with your own eyes!” he tweeted. “This week, let’s take a look back on all the falsehoods they told in 2021.”

"Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together,” Biden said in his July 4 speech. “Today, while the virus hasn’t been vanquished, we know this: It no longer controls our lives, it no longer paralyzes our nation and it’s within our power to make sure it never does so again.”

While administration officials used the word "transitory" to initially describe inflation, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell argued the word "has different meanings to different people."

"We tend to use it to mean that it won’t leave a permanent mark in the form of higher inflation.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain appeared to endorse a Harvard economics professor's tweet arguing, “Most of the economic problems we're facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn't have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.”

Remember when some on the left claimed recklessly spending massive amounts of money we don’t have was the “key to lowering prices?” pic.twitter.com/9HneemCAEM — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 22, 2021

Last month, Biden and other Democrats touted Build Back Better as a way to reduce costs.

“Going forward, it is important that Congress pass my Build Back Better plan, which is fully paid for and does not add to the debt, and will get more Americans working by reducing the cost of child care and elder care, and help directly lower costs for American families by providing more affordable health coverage and prescription drugs—alongside cutting taxes for 50 million Americans including for most families with children,” Biden said in a statement.

Clearly, this was not an exhaustive list, but the Republican senator managed the capture some of the biggest and boldest falsehoods the administration peddled this year.