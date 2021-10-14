White House Chief of Staff Thinks Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Are 'High Class Problems'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House Chief of Staff Thinks Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Are 'High Class Problems'

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was blasted Thursday for appearing to agree that the nation’s economic troubles are “high class problems.”

“This” Klain wrote, retweeting Harvard economics professor Jason Furman, who said: “Most of the economic problems we're facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn't have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.”

Critics blasted Klain for being so out of touch. 

On Wednesday, Biden announced his plan to address the supply chain crisis is to have operations running 24 hours a day, and truckers working overnight shifts because the roads are less crowded. As Spencer pointed out, with labor shortages due to Biden’s economic policies, this is hardly a solution, let alone a long-term one, given that it also takes workers to drive trucks, unload containers and keep operations running.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Victor Davis Hanson Has a Prediction About Midterms Democrats Won't Want to Hear
Leah Barkoukis
New Docs Show That Ashli Babbitt was Shot for 'No Good Reason'
Matt Vespa
These Remarks from Kamala Harris About Columbus Day Are Sadly to Be Expected
Rebecca Downs
For Consumers, 'Build Back Better' Is Going to Start Getting Replaced by These Three Words Soon
Matt Vespa
January 6 Select Committee Subpoena Comes for Trump DOJ Employee As Key Figures Are Determined to Defy
Rebecca Downs
There's One Poll the White House is Really Excited to Talk About Right Now
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular