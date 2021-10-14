White House Chief of Staff Thinks Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Are 'High Class Problems'

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was blasted Thursday for appearing to agree that the nation’s economic troubles are “high class problems.”

“This” Klain wrote, retweeting Harvard economics professor Jason Furman, who said: “Most of the economic problems we're facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn't have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.”

Critics blasted Klain for being so out of touch.

Struggling to pay for food, fuel, and housing because of rising prices is not a “high class problem.”



Biden is making everyone worse off, but instead of stopping the damage, their strategy is to try to gaslight Americans. https://t.co/wQE2uDofrl — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) October 14, 2021

Ron are u serious? This is your defense? You ever have to live off a loaf bread and a jar of peanut butter not because you are hiking the Appalachian Trail? I have at points in last decade depended upon my Speedway reward points to get me gas & a hot dog before payday… — Kevin "kz" Zielinski (@iamthekz) October 14, 2021

This administration is so out of touch that they don't realize inflation hurts blue collar workers and middle to lower class Americans the most. Trying to house and feed our families are apparently high class problems. What a disgrace of an administration. https://t.co/0TzxSu47TZ — Jessica (@JessicaBanner13) October 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Biden announced his plan to address the supply chain crisis is to have operations running 24 hours a day, and truckers working overnight shifts because the roads are less crowded. As Spencer pointed out, with labor shortages due to Biden’s economic policies, this is hardly a solution, let alone a long-term one, given that it also takes workers to drive trucks, unload containers and keep operations running.