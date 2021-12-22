Biden Admits One of His Policies Is Incredibly Unpopular

President Biden acknowledged Tuesday that his vaccine mandates are unpopular even among those eager to get the jab.

“I know vaccination requirements are unpopular for many, they’re not even popular for those who are anxious to get them,” he said during a speech about additional efforts to combat the winter surge of Covid-19. “My administration has put them in place not to control your life but to save your life and the lives of others.”

— President Biden calls his federal COVID vaccine requirements “legal and effective.” pic.twitter.com/wrvJUlCavQ — The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2021

Given their unpopularity, government officials have been steering clear of referring to vaccine requirements as “mandates” recently.

In an interview with CNBC, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci called the word “radioactive” and said “people seem to respond better to [requirements].”

the corporate media is going to drop the word “mandates” now and start using “requirements” instead, like they call forced masking “universal mask policies”. Leftists think if you control language, you control people. Notice it. https://t.co/TKLwd4Nx68 — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) December 17, 2021

Biden's comments came as he announced his administration's efforts to boost its coronavirus response this winter, including increasing the supply of rapid Covid-19 tests, which will be distributed to Americans at no cost, more vaccination and testing sites, and sending more help to hospitals nationwide.

“I know you’re tired, really, and I know you’re frustrated,” he said. “We all want this to be over, but we’re still in it.”