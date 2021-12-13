The Woke Mob Melts Down Over JK Rowling's Latest Tweet

Sharing an article on how Scottish police are “logging rapists as women,” author J.K. Rowling managed to enrage the woke mob yet again on Sunday.

“Police have been criticised for saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker ‘identifies as a female,’” the Times UK report begins. “Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender.”

Taking a jab at the logic, the “Harry Potter” author commented: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Rowling has showed immense courage in standing up for protecting the rights of women and girls and speaking out against trans activism. In doing so, she’s been accused of being transphobic and faces constant harassment. In a lengthy blog post, Rowling has explained exactly why she has waded into this debate, despite the hate, so it's clear she's not backing down anytime soon.

While some on the progressive left went apoplectic, conservatives praised her courage.

jk rowling is a bad person w/ bad politics, a childish understanding of feminism and a truly ugly spirit. it’s embarrassing to look at her tweets. it’s upsetting to watch her harm marginalized people. it’s infuriating to me as a feminist, as an assault survivor and as a woman. — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) December 13, 2021

Rowling has a zillion dollars and so you might say she risks nothing by speaking out so loudly on this issue. But you could just as well say she has nothing at all personally to gain from it, and she doesn't. It takes real courage. Almost no one else of her stature is doing this. https://t.co/5LTGZueqAu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 13, 2021

Why is it that these rich transphobes can’t seem to talk about anything else? So glad me and my church burned her books when I was in middle school. https://t.co/IjabB9Ogyv — Mike Recine (@mikerecine) December 13, 2021