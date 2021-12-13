Transgender

The Woke Mob Melts Down Over JK Rowling's Latest Tweet

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 8:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

Sharing an article on how Scottish police are “logging rapists as women,” author J.K. Rowling managed to enrage the woke mob yet again on Sunday.

“Police have been criticised for saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker ‘identifies as a female,’” the Times UK report begins. “Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender.”

Taking a jab at the logic, the “Harry Potter” author commented: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

Rowling has showed immense courage in standing up for protecting the rights of women and girls and speaking out against trans activism. In doing so, she’s been accused of being transphobic and faces constant harassment. In a lengthy blog post, Rowling has explained exactly why she has waded into this debate, despite the hate, so it's clear she's not backing down anytime soon. 

While some on the progressive left went apoplectic, conservatives praised her courage. 

