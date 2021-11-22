'Thank You for Publicizing This': Democrats Reveal Top Profession Among DNC Donors

|
|
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Democratic Party boasted on social media about the fact that teachers were the No. 1 “DNC donor-reported occupation” this year—a move that critics say Republicans should use in future campaign ads.

"Fun fact: The number one DNC donor-reported occupation this year is a teacher," the Democrats said on Twitter.

The confirmation comes just weeks after Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election in a race where education was among the top issues to voters.

Apparently clueless as to how voters felt about the education issue, Mculiffe brought in American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who kept schools closed for over a year, as his final surrogate. The decision had disastrous effects on children. 

According to emails, the powerful teachers union also influenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on school reopenings. 

