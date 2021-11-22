'Thank You for Publicizing This': Democrats Reveal Top Profession Among DNC Donors

The Democratic Party boasted on social media about the fact that teachers were the No. 1 “DNC donor-reported occupation” this year—a move that critics say Republicans should use in future campaign ads.

"Fun fact: The number one DNC donor-reported occupation this year is a teacher," the Democrats said on Twitter.

The confirmation comes just weeks after Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election in a race where education was among the top issues to voters.

This tweet should be in every republican add for 2022. — Joe Arimathea (@JoeArimathea) November 22, 2021

Thank you for publicizing this, plz keep doing that. https://t.co/ef8VWUgfl5 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 22, 2021

Fun Fact: You lost Virginia because of this. Keep up the great work! https://t.co/7qRe4Wx9pd — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 22, 2021

This should tell you all you need to know about what is wrong with our education system. https://t.co/zXjxGHLEAZ — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 22, 2021

Apparently clueless as to how voters felt about the education issue, Mculiffe brought in American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who kept schools closed for over a year, as his final surrogate. The decision had disastrous effects on children.

Terry McAuliffe is making closing arguments to Virginia voters alongside Randi Weingarten, the teachers union head who kept schools closed longer than necessary.



Days ago, new data showed what that did to kids of all backgrounds. Here are Fairfax's #s:https://t.co/lNXVBEANDT pic.twitter.com/bmrmqRcgIX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 2, 2021

According to emails, the powerful teachers union also influenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on school reopenings.