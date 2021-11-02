Teachers Unions

Who McAuliffe Chose as Final Surrogate May Be His Campaign's 'Dumbest Move' Yet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 8:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
Who McAuliffe Chose as Final Surrogate May Be His Campaign's 'Dumbest Move' Yet

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a campaign where education has been the key issue, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe chose as his last surrogate American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. 

Having the anti-student, anti-parent union boss, a controversial figure and major Biden ally, as a speaker at the Democrat’s final rally in Virginia raised eyebrows. 

Last month, the American Federation of Teachers ran a cable and broadcast ad in support of McAuliffe, claiming the Democrat has a "track record..[of] engaging directly with parents and teachers," despite previous statements that he doesn't believe parents should be involved in what schools teach. 

Recommended
Is Stealing Wrong? Not on the Left
Dennis Prager

"The same education union that fought to keep Virginia schools closed and students trapped at home in front of screens just spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a TV ad to elect Terry McAuliffe," Republican Glenn Youngkin said in response. "They know McAuliffe will protect unions instead of doing what is right for kids."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Climate Summit in Glasgow Doesn't Look Very Climate Friendly
Spencer Brown

'Wake Up, Virginia, Here We Come': Youngkin Fires Up Loudoun County in Final Rally
Spencer Brown
Day One Recap of the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Potential Jurors Were Scared
VIP
Julio Rosas
Lindsey Graham Wanted Capitol Police to Unload on January 6 Rioters
Matt Vespa
Chicago Police Unions See 'Major Victory' in Fight Against Vaccine Mandate
Leah Barkoukis
Massachusetts School Board Association Official 'Very Happy' with NSBA's Letter to the White House
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular