'This Is Psychotic': Biden Adviser Explains What the Administration Will Do to Address Inflation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: Twitter/screenshot

Last week, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) outlined precisely how President Biden's policies—from poor energy decisions to paying people more to stay at home than work, to name just two examples—have driven inflation through the roof. 

Meanwhile, those closest to Biden have either denied it was happening or think inflation and supply chain issues are "high class problems."

Now, we have Biden adviser Brian Deese, when asked what the president can do to address inflation "in the short term," saying the administration's first priority is to vaccinate young children. 

"Number one, we have to finish the job on Covid. We know that the more people feel comfortable getting out into the economy...working in the workplace, the more we can return a sense of normalcy to our economy," he said. "Getting those shots out for 5-11-year-olds is going to provide a lot of comfort to American families."

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called that focus "psychotic." Others largely agreed. 

