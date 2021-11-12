Energy

Tom Cotton Pinpoints the True Cause of Inflation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Tom Cotton Pinpoints the True Cause of Inflation

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) explained what’s causing inflation in the U.S. and why the White House is attacking him for pointing it out. 

The blame, he said, is entirely on President Biden over the policy decisions he’s made since taking office.

“President Biden's first action was to block the Keystone pipeline. Next, he ended oil & gas leases on federal land. Then, he appointed anti-energy progressives to his cabinet. These actions reduced our supply and drove up the cost of energy,” Cotton tweeted. 

“In March, Biden spent $1.9 trillion that we didn't have. It included paying people more money to stay home than to work. We warned him, but he didn't listen. Fewer workers but more cash further increased inflation,” he continued. 

Meanwhile, the administration “denied inflation was happening.”

“Now, Biden wants to spend another $1.75 trillion that we don't have. A huge portion of the Build Back Better plan is welfare without work requirements, which means more money chasing fewer goods,” Cotton said.

Instead of taking actions that would reverse the course of inflation, the Biden administration appears to be doubling down.

“Joe Biden needs to wake up, realize he's been wrong, and change direction,” Cotton argued.

As Katie reported this week, inflation is at its highest level in three decades. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Grenell Explains Why the DC Media Is 'Hiding' This Story Out of Yemen
Leah Barkoukis
Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks January 6 Committee from Obtaining Trump White House Records
Rebecca Downs
Joe! You Can't Call Black People By That Name Anymore
Matt Vespa
After Supporting Infrastructure Bill 'Old Crow Mitch McConnell' Makes Curious Choice About Signing Ceremony
VIP
Rebecca Downs
'A Badge of Stupidity and Shame': U.S. One of Just 7 Western Countries with Mask Mandates for Children
Rebecca Downs

Consolation Prize? Biden May Hire Terry McAuliffe After Last Week's Election Loss
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular