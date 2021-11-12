Tom Cotton Pinpoints the True Cause of Inflation

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) explained what’s causing inflation in the U.S. and why the White House is attacking him for pointing it out.

The blame, he said, is entirely on President Biden over the policy decisions he’s made since taking office.

“President Biden's first action was to block the Keystone pipeline. Next, he ended oil & gas leases on federal land. Then, he appointed anti-energy progressives to his cabinet. These actions reduced our supply and drove up the cost of energy,” Cotton tweeted.

“In March, Biden spent $1.9 trillion that we didn't have. It included paying people more money to stay home than to work. We warned him, but he didn't listen. Fewer workers but more cash further increased inflation,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the administration “denied inflation was happening.”

“Now, Biden wants to spend another $1.75 trillion that we don't have. A huge portion of the Build Back Better plan is welfare without work requirements, which means more money chasing fewer goods,” Cotton said.

Instead of taking actions that would reverse the course of inflation, the Biden administration appears to be doubling down.

“Joe Biden needs to wake up, realize he's been wrong, and change direction,” Cotton argued.

As Katie reported this week, inflation is at its highest level in three decades.