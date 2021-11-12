Wait, the CDC Can't Provide Any Documented Evidence of Naturally Immune Individuals Spreading Covid-19?

The Biden administration is proceeding full steam ahead with their plans for forced vaccination on federal and private employees, regardless of whether an individual already has natural immunity. They're taking the "no jab, no job" approach, forcing Americans to choose between their health freedom or livelihoods.

One would think, then, that federal health agencies would have evidence to support requiring that unvaccinated but naturally immune individuals get the jab, but incredibly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not provide one example of such a person transmitting Covid-19 to another individual.

Law firm Siri & Glimstad, through a Freedom of Information Act request, wanted to see from the CDC: "Documents reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later become infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected."

In response, the CDC stated, "A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. The CDC Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) conveyed that this information is not collected."

Attorney Aaron Siri commented on the CDC's letter to his firm in a Substack post, arguing that anyone who wants the Covid-19 vaccine should be free to get it, "but nobody should be coerced by the government to partake in any medical procedure."

He pointed to some of the many documented cases of vaccinated people transmitting the virus.

My firm, on behalf of ICAN, asked the CDC for precisely this proof (see below). ICAN wanted to see proof of any instance in which someone who previously had COVID-19 became reinfected with and transmitted the virus to someone else. The CDC’s incredible response is that it does not have a single document reflecting that this has ever occurred. Not one. […] In contrast, there are endless documents reflecting cases of vaccinated individuals becoming infected with and transmitting the virus to others. Such as this study. And this study. And this study. And this study. It goes on and on… But it gets worse. The CDC’s excuse for not having a shred of evidence of the naturally immune transmitting the virus is that “this information is not collected.” What?! No proof! But yet the CDC is actively crushing the rights of millions of naturally immune individuals in this country if they do not get the vaccine on the assumption they can transmit the virus. But despite clear proof the vaccinated spread the virus, the CDC lifts restrictions on the vaccinated?! That is dystopian.