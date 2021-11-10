CEO
Pfizer's Latest Meme May Be Worse Than What Its CEO Just Said About Those Who Spread 'Misinformation'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Nov 10, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Pfizer is apparently following in the Biden administration's footsteps, taking on those they say are spreading "misinformation" about the Covid-19 vaccines. 

On the day Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made clear what he thinks of people who spread "misinformation," the company's Twitter account doubled down with a meme about "wild conspiracy theories" that's being skewered on Twitter. 

Bourla told the Atlantic Council that while he understands the concerns of those who are hesitant to get the jab and "are mad with the people that are pressing them to get it," calling them "very good people," he has much less tolerance for the "very small part of professionals [who] circulate, on purpose, misinformation so that they will mislead those" concerned about the vaccine. 

"Those people are criminals," he declared. "They're not bad people. They are criminals because they literally cost millions of lives." 

Moving over to social media, Pfizer actually turned off the replies to its "creepy" meme about conspiracy theories and science. 

Twitter users took shots from all sides on this one. 

Others updated the meme to be a little more accurate. 

