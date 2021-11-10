Pfizer's Latest Meme May Be Worse Than What Its CEO Just Said About Those Who Spread 'Misinformation'

Pfizer is apparently following in the Biden administration's footsteps, taking on those they say are spreading "misinformation" about the Covid-19 vaccines.

On the day Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made clear what he thinks of people who spread "misinformation," the company's Twitter account doubled down with a meme about "wild conspiracy theories" that's being skewered on Twitter.

Bourla told the Atlantic Council that while he understands the concerns of those who are hesitant to get the jab and "are mad with the people that are pressing them to get it," calling them "very good people," he has much less tolerance for the "very small part of professionals [who] circulate, on purpose, misinformation so that they will mislead those" concerned about the vaccine.

"Those people are criminals," he declared. "They're not bad people. They are criminals because they literally cost millions of lives."

NEW: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people who spread misinformation on COVID vaccines are criminals:



“Those people are criminals. They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”



pic.twitter.com/wJUbPAET9L — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2021

Moving over to social media, Pfizer actually turned off the replies to its "creepy" meme about conspiracy theories and science.

Twitter users took shots from all sides on this one.

Creepy AF meme - and of course, Pfizer turned off the replies. ?? https://t.co/zIVCpaH19f — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 10, 2021

Here's an idea, blocking the ability to reply to a tweet and threatening your critics with imprisonment maybe isn't the best way of instilling confidence in "science." https://t.co/yJ5Oc9UHYT — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 10, 2021

Is it a “wild conspiracy theory” that vaccine manufacturers like @pfizer have legal immunity from all medical prosecutions if their “safe” product causes life threatening side-effects and/or death?



What does “Science” have to say about culpability? https://t.co/jh81W4pgkE — Safe Spaces | Commentary+ (@real_safespaces) November 10, 2021

Was "Science" able to save the lives of all those Nigerian children when Pfizer conducted illegal trials of Trovan in the mid-90's?



Or all the people killed by a defective artificial heart valve product in the 80's?#ScienceInServiceOfProfit https://t.co/0P7Ctyn5Ol — HUNTSMAN ???? (@man_integrated) November 9, 2021

Others updated the meme to be a little more accurate.