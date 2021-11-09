So That's Where Gavin Newsom Was Over the Weekend

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 09, 2021 7:30 AM
So That's Where Gavin Newsom Was Over the Weekend

Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was not seen in public since getting his booster shot at the end of October, leading to a flurry of speculation as to his whereabouts after he abruptly canceled a planned trip to Glasgow for the COP26 climate change conference. The short answer from his office was that he had “family obligations” but there were no additional details provided. 

Newsom’s wife didn’t help matters after telling those curious about where her husband is to “get a life”—a tweet she later deleted. 

But it seems the California Democrat did turn up over the weekend. Around the year anniversary of his infamous French Laundry dinner party, the governor was spotted at an event that makes the fine dining restaurant look downright shabby in comparison. 

Thanks to a paragraph in Vogue's write-up of oil heiress Ivy Getty's "fantasy" wedding, we know Newsom was in attendance.

Emphasis mine:

“San Francisco’s City Hall is designed to inspire awe—a symbol of the city’s power and resilience after the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire, with its white marble detailing and soaring dome that looms more than 300 feet overhead,” Hamish [Bowles, Vogue contributing editor] notes. “But despite the architectural magnificence—and the panoply of state, with Nancy Pelosi officiating and Governor Newsom and Mayor Breed in attendance—the ceremony managed to feel extraordinarily intimate and personal, with Tobias’s charming vows and his passionate kiss that dislodged Ivy’s crown!” (Vogue)

According to Newsom press secretary Daniel Lopez, the governor is supposed to resume his normal appearances this week, according to SFGATE.

