California

Where is Gavin Newsom?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 08, 2021 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Where is Gavin Newsom?

Source: (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom hasn't been seen in public for eleven days. His constituents want to know where he is and his wife is having trouble answering questions about his absence. 

"California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not appeared publicly since abruptly canceling a visit to Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 29 for a climate change conference, stirring considerable online speculation," SFGATE reports. "The governor's office originally said Newsom would not make the trip due to "family obligations," and when reached for comment Monday, offered no additional details on why the governor backed out. In the time since, Newsom has held no press conferences or public appearances of any kind, which is uncommon for the usually highly visible governor. In a statement provided to SFGATE Monday afternoon, Newsom press secretary Daniel Lopez said that the governor worked at the Capitol last week and will resume normal appearances sometime this week."

California officials are citing "family issues" as why Newsom is missing in action, but a number of his constituents aren't buying it. 

Where is he?

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Pete Buttigieg is Focused on…Racist Bridges
Katie Pavlich
FBI Raiding Project Veritas Journalists' Homes Has 'All the Marks of a Political Vendetta'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Extraordinarily Problematic': Unvaccinated NIAID Scientist Slams Vaccine Mandates Pushed by Boss Fauci
Landon Mion
Loudoun County's Equity Consultant Says Relationships, Not Learning, Should be the Focus of Public Schools
Landon Mion
NICU Nurse Who Was Fired For Refusing to Get Vaccinated: ‘I’d Prefer Not to Be An Experiment’
Madeline Leesman
GOP Rep. Leads Preliminary Bill Looking to Legalize, Tax Marijuana
VIP
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular