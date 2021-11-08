Where is Gavin Newsom?

California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom hasn't been seen in public for eleven days. His constituents want to know where he is and his wife is having trouble answering questions about his absence.

"California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not appeared publicly since abruptly canceling a visit to Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 29 for a climate change conference, stirring considerable online speculation," SFGATE reports. "The governor's office originally said Newsom would not make the trip due to "family obligations," and when reached for comment Monday, offered no additional details on why the governor backed out. In the time since, Newsom has held no press conferences or public appearances of any kind, which is uncommon for the usually highly visible governor. In a statement provided to SFGATE Monday afternoon, Newsom press secretary Daniel Lopez said that the governor worked at the Capitol last week and will resume normal appearances sometime this week."

California officials are citing "family issues" as why Newsom is missing in action, but a number of his constituents aren't buying it.

Who's running CA? No one has seen Gavin Newsom. Eleni Kounalakis and Assembly Dems are in Glasgow, AFAIK. AP says he's dealing w/"unspecified family obligations." Both of his parents are deceased. His in-laws are in MT. When his fam was exposed to COVID last yr we knew w/in days. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 8, 2021

.@JenSiebelNewsom appears to be telling people wondering why her husband cancelled a major international trip — which she was also supposed to attend — to “get a life.” She also says they “can’t handle truth” — but he cancelled w/ little notice and little explanation. pic.twitter.com/JwsjtF4tCf — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) November 8, 2021

If @GovRonDeSantis went missing for 11 days I wonder if CNN would cover it.



Please advise, @jaketapper @brianstelter @ChrisCuomo… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 9, 2021

Where is he?