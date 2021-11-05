Watch: Climate Activists Are Now Falsely Claiming Manchin Tried to Run Them Over

Radical climate protesters blockaded Sen. Joe Manchin’s car on Thursday and then claimed he tried to run them over in the parking garage.

"We blockaded Joe Manchin's car and he tried to run us over," states a video posted to @hungry4climatejustice’s TikTok account of the incident.

Climate change protestors harass Joe Manchin and blockade his car: pic.twitter.com/t6zAoeDOmM — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2021

"Pass climate change bills!" screamed one of the activists.

"This is Joe Manchin's car slowly pressing into our people protesters," said another.

Several then began shouting "we want to live!" While others could be heard chanting "F*** Joe Manchin."

Watch Joe Manchin drive his car into protestors who are demanding that he stop blocking climate provisions in the Build Back Better package on behalf of fossil fuel and other corporate interests. What an awful, selfish, greedy man.pic.twitter.com/fM26R1MmXA — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) November 4, 2021

The effort was part of an attempt by the progressive left to pressure Manchin into supporting the massive reconciliation bill.

The group's Twitter account also shared other videos of them harassing the West Virginia Democrat before the garage incident.

This evil coal billionaire must be removed as Chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.



Sign here if you agree ?? https://t.co/jmJiizJmD7 — Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice (@HungerStr1ke) November 4, 2021

Fossil fuel greedy liar, @Sen_JoeManchin set our house on fire ??



Maserati Manchin has been holding our future hostage in exchange for corporate bribes.



He won't look us in the eyes when we talk to him. He only talks to millionaires. Coward.https://t.co/jmJiizJmD7 pic.twitter.com/ijPaKWGXRt — Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice (@HungerStr1ke) November 5, 2021

BREAKING: We’re here at sunrise at @SenJoe_Manchin’s dock, home to his $5M houseboat, bought by fossil fuel money, to call out his greed and corruption that’s torching our future. pic.twitter.com/g9oYAZ75Ii — Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice (@HungerStr1ke) November 4, 2021

Other progressive accounts picked up on the encounter and the false claim that Manchin was trying to run them over.