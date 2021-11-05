Joe Manchin

Watch: Climate Activists Are Now Falsely Claiming Manchin Tried to Run Them Over

Nov 05, 2021
Radical climate protesters blockaded Sen. Joe Manchin’s car on Thursday and then claimed he tried to run them over in the parking garage.

"We blockaded Joe Manchin's car and he tried to run us over," states a video posted to @hungry4climatejustice’s TikTok account of the incident.

"Pass climate change bills!" screamed one of the activists.

"This is Joe Manchin's car slowly pressing into our people protesters," said another. 

Several then began shouting "we want to live!" While others could be heard chanting "F*** Joe Manchin."

The effort was part of an attempt by the progressive left to pressure Manchin into supporting the massive reconciliation bill.

The group's Twitter account also shared other videos of them harassing the West Virginia Democrat before the garage incident.

Other progressive accounts picked up on the encounter and the false claim that Manchin was trying to run them over. 

