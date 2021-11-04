Project Veritas Video Shows 'Illegal Conduct' Took Place in One NJ Polling Location

Project Veritas released a new video Wednesday showing New Jersey election workers breaking several laws in allowing a non-citizen, non-registered voter to cast a ballot in the gubernatorial election.

In the video, a man comes in to the East Orange, New Jersey, polling station telling the workers that he’s an Irish citizen in the U.S. on a work visa and wants to vote.

He informs one worker he voted in the presidential election even though he wasn’t registered.

“Remember, we were allowing anyone to come in,” chimes in another worker.

That’s the first broken law, Project Veritas points out: “NJS 19:4-1,” which states non-citizens can’t vote or register to vote.

“I’ll let you fill out completely a ballot now,” the election worker tells the man. “Whether or not it’s going to be, they’re going to count it, I don’t know.”

“I don’t know if it works because I’m an Irish citizen, I’m not…” he started to response.

“It does work,” the woman said. “It doesn’t matter…”

“Listen, we’ll let you do it,” she added. “They’ll figure that out.”

In total, three laws were broken. In addition to NJS 19:4-1, poll workers also cannot provide a ballot to those not entitled to vote and providing a ballot to someone not entitled to vote “is a crime of the third degree, punishable by up to five years imprisonment and up to a $15,000 fine.”

Given that Gov. Phil Murphy very narrowly defeated Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli, “this behavior is at the very least questionable,” Project Veritas states. “The voters in New Jersey deserve to know how many locations were allowing such a practice to fester.”