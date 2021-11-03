Something Incredible Happened in New Jersey's Third District on Election Night

As Matt detailed Tuesday night, the New Jersey gubernatorial race is shockingly close. Ahead of Election Day, polls showed Gov. Phil Murphy ahead 11 points—which would have been unthinkable even a year ago. But that’s not the only race worth watching in the state. Something incredible happened down ballot.

Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) and other Assembly Democrats’ seats are “imperiled” in the 3rd District.

The New Jersey Globe retracted its early call declaring Sweeney, Assemblyman John Burzichelli (D-Paulsboro), and Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro (D-Woolwich) won reelection.

And their seats aren't in jeopardy from seasoned politicians. “Sweeney and his Assembly slate faced an underfunded challenge from commercial truck driver Ed Durr, EMT Bethanne McCarthy-Patrick, and realtor Beth Sawyer in a district that narrowly voted for Donald Trump twice,” the Globe reported.

How underfunded?

The New Jersey state senate president (D) is about to lose to a Republican truck driver who spent less than $200 on his campaign. What an amazing story. pic.twitter.com/eWV3qDkv0D — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 3, 2021

He spent $153 his whole campaign. ?? pic.twitter.com/fftRLUbWWd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 3, 2021

Read this retracted election call. ???? pic.twitter.com/j9ltOgLoXe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 3, 2021

While Sweeney jumped ahead, 53-48 percent, Politico Playbook New Jersey says the race is still close.

Sweeney and his incumbent Democratic running mates were in a close race last night to a Republican slate that reported raising all of $10,000 as of 11 days before the election. The AP had him leading last night by about five points, but those numbers don't square with what I took off the county clerk websites, which showed Durr leading . And both his running mates are trailing.

And with 99.37 percent reporting, McCarthy Patrick and Sawyer are still ahead in their Assembly races against the incumbent Democrats.