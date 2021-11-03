New Jersey

Something Incredible Happened in New Jersey's Third District on Election Night

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Something Incredible Happened in New Jersey's Third District on Election Night

Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans

As Matt detailed Tuesday night, the New Jersey gubernatorial race is shockingly close. Ahead of Election Day, polls showed Gov. Phil Murphy ahead 11 points—which would have been unthinkable even a year ago. But that’s not the only race worth watching in the state. Something incredible happened down ballot.

Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) and other Assembly Democrats’ seats are “imperiled” in the 3rd District. 

The New Jersey Globe retracted its early call declaring Sweeney, Assemblyman John Burzichelli (D-Paulsboro), and Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro (D-Woolwich) won reelection. 

And their seats aren't in jeopardy from seasoned politicians. “Sweeney and his Assembly slate faced an underfunded challenge from commercial truck driver Ed Durr, EMT Bethanne McCarthy-Patrick, and realtor Beth Sawyer in a district that narrowly voted for Donald Trump twice,” the Globe reported. 

How underfunded? 

While Sweeney jumped ahead, 53-48 percent, Politico Playbook New Jersey says the race is still close. 

Sweeney and his incumbent Democratic running mates were in a close race last night to a Republican slate that reported raising all of $10,000 as of 11 days before the election. The AP had him leading last night by about five points, but those numbers don't square with what I took off the county clerk websites, which showed Durr leading . And both his running mates are trailing.

And with 99.37 percent reporting, McCarthy Patrick and Sawyer are still ahead in their Assembly races against the incumbent Democrats.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
It Was a 'Bloodbath' for Democrats Last Night...And the Liberal Media Couldn't Handle It
Matt Vespa
After Youngkin Win, Kamala Harris Probably Wishes She Could Take Back What She Said Just Last Week
Leah Barkoukis

State Republicans Just Flipped Their Third Seat of the Year on Tuesday
Leah Barkoukis

LATEST: Republicans Sweep Virginia Election; 'It's a Bloodbath'
Katie Pavlich
Another Shocker? Is a Republican Upset Brewing in New Jersey?
Matt Vespa
Attempt to Disband Minneapolis Police Department Fails at Ballot Box
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular