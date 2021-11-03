Dozens of Air Force Recruits, Trainees Given the Axe For Refusing Jab

Dozens of Air Force recruits were given the boot for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the Nov. 2 deadline.

According to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek, 23 of the 40 kicked out were in basic training and the rest had completed basic training and were in technical training.

Since all of them had served less than 180 days, they were given entry-level discharges, which “carry no discharge designations, such as good, bad or other-than-honorable characterizations,” Stars and Stripes reports.

The Nov. 2 mandate deadline applied to the Air Force and Space Force. Officials said active duty members who refuse the shot will be kicked out.

“Military commanders retain the full range of disciplinary options available to them under Article 92 of the [Uniform Code of Military Justice],” Stefanek said.

That could mean they face a dishonorable discharge, pay forfeiture, or jail time, per the UCMJ. In light of these realities, lawmakers have sought to protect the discharge status for active-duty member who refuse the jab.

“Our goal is to ensure as many airmen and guardians as possible receive the vaccine. Military commanders have a range of options available to encourage their service members to receive the vaccine,” Stefanek said. “This is about force health protection — not punishment.”

Going forward, the vaccine will be a requirement to join, per Fox News's Jennifer Griffin.