How Biden Responded When Asked About Plan to Give $450K to Illegal Immigrants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 01, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

President Biden on Sunday was asked about the administration’s plan to pay illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the Trump administration $450,000 per person. Instead of responding, Biden just scratched his head.

"Mr. President, is it true we're going to give $450,000 to border crossers who are separated?" Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked the president as he rode down an escalator at the G20 summit. 

Instead of responding, Biden gave a blank stare and scratched his head. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, the payments could total near $1 million per family, which has caused backlash, with critics pointing out that under the plan, illegal immigrants would be entitled to more compensation than some Gold Star families and families of 9/11 victims.

The plan will also incentivize more illegal immigrants to come, others argued. 

