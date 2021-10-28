School Board President's Response to Concerned Parent Caught on Hot Mic

All across the country, parents are increasingly making their voices heard on a range of subjects at school board meetings.

Speaking before the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education, mother Lauren Roupoli addressed her concerns about a mask mandate in what’s being described as a “fiery speech” that directly named some on the board.

“We are vocal because we are our children’s biggest advocates,” Roupoli said, according to Fox News.

While the meeting’s attendees applauded the speech, Marlys Davidson, the California board’s president, had a different reaction that was picked up on a hot mic: “f*** you.”

Los Alamitos (CA) School Board President, Marlys Davidson, didn’t realize her mic was still on and said “F*** You” to a parent sharing their concerns about vaccine and mask mandates. @dbongino @seanhannity @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/BFJnFZ5tvh — Rachel Sandoval (@thesoapypea) October 27, 2021

She later apologized for the comment.

“When members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect,” Davidson said, according to KTLA. “I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology.”

Roupoli said the comment shows she “needs to step down.”

“After her true colors showed last night, there’s no taking that back,” Roupoli added.

Others agreed.