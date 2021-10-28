School Board

School Board President's Response to Concerned Parent Caught on Hot Mic

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 9:00 AM
Source: Screenshot/Twitter

All across the country, parents are increasingly making their voices heard on a range of subjects at school board meetings.

Speaking before the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education, mother Lauren Roupoli addressed her concerns about a mask mandate in what’s being described as a “fiery speech” that directly named some on the board. 

“We are vocal because we are our children’s biggest advocates,” Roupoli said, according to Fox News. 

While the meeting’s attendees applauded the speech, Marlys Davidson, the California board’s president, had a different reaction that was picked up on a hot mic: “f*** you.”

She later apologized for the comment. 

“When members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect,” Davidson said, according to KTLA. “I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology.” 

Roupoli said the comment shows she “needs to step down.”

“After her true colors showed last night, there’s no taking that back,” Roupoli added.

Others agreed.

