Dem Governors Vow to Fight Trump’s Mass Deportation

As President-elect Donald Trump moves to deport the millions of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. under the Biden-Harris Administration, several Democratic governors vow to fight back.

Advertisement

Two Democratic governors have created political groups that oppose Trump’s slew of strict incoming immigration laws that will bring safety back to American communities. However, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-ill.) and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) claim that undocumented aliens have a “right” to live illegally in the U.S. and mooch off what it has to offer.

The group's Governors Safeguarding Democracy and Governors Action Alliance will “unite governors in championing fundamental freedoms across the United States.” However, neither of the group’s websites recognizes that illegal immigrants should have zero freedom in the U.S. if they are illegally here.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to protect our undocumented immigrants and our society if someone were to come in and forcibly take our [migrants] away from us,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he will not cooperate with Trump’s plan to deport illegal migrants.



“In Illinois that’s not something we would condone…that’s just not something we’re going to accept.”



pic.twitter.com/2NoOVY1erK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Polis claimed that by deporting illegal aliens, the economy would collapse.

“The fear is he’s talking about going after law-abiding [migrants] … who are working as construction workers or in ag[riculture] or in the hospitality industry,” Polis said. “Obviously, it would devastate our economy.”

Polis also referred to illegal immigrants as “Americans” and blamed Congress for not rubber-stamping their immigration documents.

“It may be husband, wife, one of them’s documented, one of them’s not. The kids were born here; they’re Americans. I mean, we shouldn’t be tearing apart these de facto American families. The only reason that the other member of the family isn’t fully papered and credentialed is because of the failure of Congress to secure our border and deliver comprehensive immigration reform,” he said.

Several other Democrats have also vowed to fight against Trump’s agenda by using “every tool in the toolbox,” according to Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.), to oppose the president-elect’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has echoed similar remarks, calling for new laws that put a snag in Trump’s plans, while Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) shot down a migration enforcement plan that would help state authorities deport illegal aliens.

Advertisement

However, Trump’s new border czar, Tom Homan, had a message for those who won’t cooperate with making the U.S. great again.

“If you don’t want to work with us, then get the hell out all the way; we’re going to do it,” he said. “because there will be consequences.”

A recent Rasmussen poll found that 64 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s plan for mass deportations of illegal immigrants, and only 33 percent disapprove. When asked how critical it is to stop illegal immigration, 76 percent of respondents said “very” important. Meanwhile, only 22 percent said it was not necessary.