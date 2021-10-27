Censorship

There's Been a Massive 'Censorship Fail' of Banned 'Let's Go Brandon' Song

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: "Let's Go Brandon"/Screenshot

After YouTube removed a “Let’s Go Brandon” song over what it claims is “medical misinformation,” fans have now pushed it to the top spot on iTunes and Amazon.

“Another censorship fail from the Left,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. “YouTube bans ‘Let’s Go Brandon’. Patriots rally and put the song at the TOP of the iTunes chart, even beating out Adele."

"Good work," she said, tweeting at the artists. 

The "censorship fail" was even discussed on Fox News's "Gutfeld!" 

Bryson told The Blaze's Glenn Beck that the support he's seeing after getting banned is giving him hope that people are finally standing up in the culture war. 

Most Popular