There's Been a Massive 'Censorship Fail' of Banned 'Let's Go Brandon' Song

After YouTube removed a “Let’s Go Brandon” song over what it claims is “medical misinformation,” fans have now pushed it to the top spot on iTunes and Amazon.

We fighting this demonic music industry one chart by one. Our “Let’s go brandon” song has now passed Adele on the AMAZON SALES CHARTS. We have the #1 song on amazon! WE HAVE THE POWER TO CHANGE CULTURE! pic.twitter.com/Ki5xiudTWL — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 26, 2021

Still #1 in the country! Let’s go! https://t.co/SmLGkh2NAG — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 26, 2021

“Another censorship fail from the Left,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. “YouTube bans ‘Let’s Go Brandon’. Patriots rally and put the song at the TOP of the iTunes chart, even beating out Adele."

"Good work," she said, tweeting at the artists.

Another censorship fail from the Left.



YouTube bans “Let’s Go Brandon”.



Patriots rally and put the song at the TOP of the iTunes chart, even beating out Adele.



Good work @realBrysonGray, @Tyson_James_, @realCCrump and @ImLozaAlexander.



I’ve got my copy! pic.twitter.com/8icr5P5PtU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 26, 2021

The "censorship fail" was even discussed on Fox News's "Gutfeld!"

Bryson told The Blaze's Glenn Beck that the support he's seeing after getting banned is giving him hope that people are finally standing up in the culture war.