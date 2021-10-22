YouTube Takes Aim at 'Let's Go Brandon' Song

Not only have “Let’s Go Brandon” chants taken off in stadiums across the United States, the phrase is also makings its way into pop culture, with at least two rap songs mocking the president rising in popularity.

And now YouTube is stepping in.

Bryson Gray’s “Let’s Go Brandon” was recently removed from the platform, the artist said on Twitter, showing screenshots of the notices he received. While uploads of the song from other users are currently still there, Gray’s version with Tyson James and Chandler Crump is gone, as is the one hosted on Crump's channel. YouTube cited "medical misinformation" as the reason.

The music video is still up for now but the lyric video was banned. Which means the music video is coming too. — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 21, 2021

Update: The music video was just banned. @YouTube this is crazy. — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 21, 2021

IT JUST HAPPENED! The final copy of the Let's Go Brandon song previously hosted on my channel has been BANNED!



I now have 2 guidelines strikes and cannot post for 2 weeks.@RealBrysonGray @Tyson_James_ pic.twitter.com/fInFOKUG5C — Chandler Crump: ALBUM OUT NOW (@realCCrump) October 21, 2021

I get censored because I say what everyone is afraid to say, it gets a lot of support, and people get mad. Then, I end up still having success anyway. https://t.co/CwfQDSG0sm — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 22, 2021

Gray and others pointed out the hypocrisy of the decision.

I can’t post on YouTube for a week. If they also ban the music video, I don’t be able to post for two weeks.



People can promote music about drugs, sex, gang banging, and murder



But I can’t make a song called “Let’s Go Brandon”



AND MY APPEAL WAS REJECTED WITHIN 5 MINUTES pic.twitter.com/S2cGUaioa7 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 21, 2021

Responding to the thread, YouTube said the decision will be submitted for a "re-review."