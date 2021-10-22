Censorship

YouTube Takes Aim at 'Let's Go Brandon' Song

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Not only have “Let’s Go Brandon” chants taken off in stadiums across the United States, the phrase is also makings its way into pop culture, with at least two rap songs mocking the president rising in popularity.

And now YouTube is stepping in.

Bryson Gray’s “Let’s Go Brandon” was recently removed from the platform, the artist said on Twitter, showing screenshots of the notices he received. While uploads of the song from other users are currently still there, Gray’s version with Tyson James and Chandler Crump is gone, as is the one hosted on Crump's channel. YouTube cited "medical misinformation" as the reason.

Gray and others pointed out the hypocrisy of the decision.

Responding to the thread, YouTube said the decision will be submitted for a "re-review."

Most Popular