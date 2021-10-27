USA Today So Horrified by Houston Texans’ Chairman’s ‘Anti-Asian Slur’ They Wouldn't Even Print It

Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair has apologized for using an "anti-Asian slur" during a charity event in May—but he really shouldn't have. The media and fellow speech police were horrified by his comments, of course, which allegedly made "everyone gasp." USA Today couldn't even bring themselves to print what he said, even though the remark was entirely accurate.

Discussing the fact that they couldn't gather in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, McNair told the crowd, "I'm sorry that we couldn't get together last year, because of the China Virus."

What was the awful anti-Asian slur he uttered that caused people in the audience to "gasp" in horror?



“I’m sorry that we couldn’t get together last year, because of the China Virus.”https://t.co/SC23YwDB5o — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 27, 2021

"My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words," McNair told Bally Sports in a statement. "I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone."

Using the term has become taboo because the Left insists it's "inaccurate and xenophobic," but former President Trump often pushed back against such claims.

"It's not racist at all," Trump said. "It comes from China, that's why."

Exactly.