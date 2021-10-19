Washington State Trooper Quits Over Vaccine Mandate and Shares a Viral Message for Gov. Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a vaccine mandate that applies to all state employees in August, which is among the strictest in the nation. The policy, which went into effect Oct. 18, leaves no room for regular testing and is one that has angered state employees, including Washington State trooper Robert LaMay, whose final signoff has since gone viral.

At the end of his last shift in Yakima County, LaMay thanked colleagues and said his goodbyes. While he had warm words for everyone else, he ended by telling the Democratic governor to "kiss my a**."

"This is my final signoff. After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I'm being asked to leave because I am dirty," LaMay said, referencing being unvaccinated. "Numerous fatalities, injuries, I've worked sick, I've played sick. We've buried lots of friends over these years. I'd like to thank you guys. I'd like to thank the citizens of Yakima County as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys, I wouldn't have been very successful. And you kept me safe and got me to my family every night. Thank you for that."

"I wish I could say more, but this is it so state 10-34, this is the last time you'll hear me in a state patrol car. And Jay Inslee can kiss my ***," he said before letting go of his radio in a literal mic-drop moment.

Less than three years away from full retirement, LaMay was, in fact, given a religious exemption—but the conditions were completely unrealistic. In an interview with Fox News, the former state trooper explained the department said he couldn't keep his current job.

"They did accept our exemptions after some time, but then they told us, sorry, there's no job you can do with your exemption," he said. "So they came out and told us, 'Well, we can retrain you for a different position, but there's only a few positions, and you're going to have to move across the state.'"

That's not all—there'd also be a pay cut involved, so LeMay was forced to walk away.

Since the video went viral, LeMay said the response has been incredible.

"The outcry from the public has been amazing," he noted. "I have been reached out to and loved on by the citizens of the United States of America. It's incredible."