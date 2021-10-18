BREAKING: Colin Powell Has Died

Colin Powell, 84, died from complications due to Covid-19, his family said Monday.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," the Powell family said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

“He was fully vaccinated,” they added. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier whose career took him from combat duty in Vietnam to becoming the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush. His national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But his reputation would be forever stained when, as George W. Bush's first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War, which he would later call a "blot" on his record. (CNN)

Tributes poured in on social media.

Absolutely tragic. pic.twitter.com/dI2BylPenS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

So sad to hear news General Colin Powell has passed away from Covid19 complications



Very impactful life.

RIP General — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) October 18, 2021

A staggering loss.??



Colin Powell is now for the ages, after a lifetime of service to America



Thank you for your love and service to country, General Powell.???? pic.twitter.com/HMMEHr7hWT — Fernand Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) October 18, 2021