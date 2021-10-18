Joe Biden

Buttigieg Ripped Over How He Explained Supply Chain Crisis

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Finally back from paternity leave, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had quite the spin on Sunday for the current supply chain crisis that’s taking a toll on the U.S. economy.

During an interview with CNN's “State of the Union,” the former South Bend mayor claimed supply chain disruptions are happening because of President Biden’s resounding success. 

"Certainly a lot of the challenges that we’ve been experiencing this year will continue into next year," Buttigieg said. "Look, part of what is happening isn’t just the supply side, it’s the demand side. Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof. And if you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the West Coast – every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up because income is up because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession."

America’s supply chains are “a complicated system that is mostly in private hands,” Buttigieg noted, and just “can’t keep up” with this.

“Our role is to be an honest broker, bring together all of the different the players there, secure commitments and get solutions that are going to make it easier,” he added. 

Social media users blasted the Transportation secretary. 

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer recalled that it sounded an awful lot like when President Biden called his disastrous Afghanistan exit an "extraordinary success."

