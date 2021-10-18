Buttigieg Ripped Over How He Explained Supply Chain Crisis

Finally back from paternity leave, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had quite the spin on Sunday for the current supply chain crisis that’s taking a toll on the U.S. economy.

During an interview with CNN's “State of the Union,” the former South Bend mayor claimed supply chain disruptions are happening because of President Biden’s resounding success.

"Certainly a lot of the challenges that we’ve been experiencing this year will continue into next year," Buttigieg said. "Look, part of what is happening isn’t just the supply side, it’s the demand side. Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof. And if you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the West Coast – every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up because income is up because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession."

America’s supply chains are “a complicated system that is mostly in private hands,” Buttigieg noted, and just “can’t keep up” with this.

“Our role is to be an honest broker, bring together all of the different the players there, secure commitments and get solutions that are going to make it easier,” he added.

Social media users blasted the Transportation secretary.

Dem talking points:



“The supply chain is broken down, goods can’t get in & inflation is skyrocketing…because things are so damn good. And this will continue. By winter, things will be so good…there will be no Christmas presents whatsoever!”



CNN: “Mmm, yes that makes sense….” https://t.co/WuzlBE8JG3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 18, 2021

The boy mayor (who the President previously mocked for having no greater experience than installing colored lights under bridges) either doesn’t understand basic economics or just simply hopes people are stupid enough to believe this. https://t.co/FjeZYpjSTW — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) October 18, 2021

We're one rhetorical step away from "yeah it's great that people can't buy food or heat their homes." https://t.co/wQVI6duRpn — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 18, 2021

So let’s make sure we understand the spin here.



Basically they’re saying that everything sucks because Biden is so awesome. https://t.co/gZaByptEZ6 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 18, 2021

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer recalled that it sounded an awful lot like when President Biden called his disastrous Afghanistan exit an "extraordinary success."