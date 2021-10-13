Joe Biden
Kid Asked to Kick Off Race Sneaks in One More Anti-Biden Message

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 11:20 AM
Source: Kevin Rivoli/The Syracuse Newspapers via AP

For those who don't actually want to use the more crude "F*** you, Biden"—a chant that's taken off across American—"Let's go, Brandon" has been the perfect substitution. The meme began after NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast attempted to claim chants of "FU, Biden" happening during her interview earlier this month with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown were cheers for him.

Now, Americans everywhere are embracing the phrase, including young kids, apparently. 

On Sunday, a boy who was helping an announcer kick off the NAPA Super DIRT Week Pro Stock 50 event at Oswego Speedway managed to sneak it in after joining two other kids in shouting, "Drivers, start your engines!"

The video has since gone viral.

