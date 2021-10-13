Kid Asked to Kick Off Race Sneaks in One More Anti-Biden Message

For those who don't actually want to use the more crude "F*** you, Biden"—a chant that's taken off across American—"Let's go, Brandon" has been the perfect substitution. The meme began after NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast attempted to claim chants of "FU, Biden" happening during her interview earlier this month with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown were cheers for him.

yeah that’s not what they’re yelling pic.twitter.com/gd5zTu1yAU

Now, Americans everywhere are embracing the phrase, including young kids, apparently.

On Sunday, a boy who was helping an announcer kick off the NAPA Super DIRT Week Pro Stock 50 event at Oswego Speedway managed to sneak it in after joining two other kids in shouting, "Drivers, start your engines!"

"Drivers, start your engines... LET'S GO BRANDON" pic.twitter.com/y2HUtESThe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 12, 2021

The video has since gone viral.

And like that, a legend was born. That kid is going places.#LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/819ZRPFTEy — Carlo Dagastoni (@7ftchkn) October 12, 2021