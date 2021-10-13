superman

DC Comics' New Superman Is Bisexual. Dean Cain Has Some Thoughts About That.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 7:30 AM
Source: Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Actor Dean Cain, who starred in the series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” during the 1990s, argued there's nothing "bold" about DC Comics announcing the new Superman is a bisexual global activist. 

“I say they’re bandwagoning," Cain argued on "Fox & Friends."  

“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave,” he added, pointing to the sexual identities of Robin and Captain America. 

“Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay,” he said. “They’re talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees and he’s dating a hacktivist — whatever a hacktivist is.”

Cain then questioned why they don’t have him fight other serious issues.

“Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting?” he wondered. “That would be brave, I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave.”

Cain later took to Twitter to joke about the reactions from the left to his comments.

Most Popular