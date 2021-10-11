Police

Many Cities Are Reversing Course on 'Defund the Police'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Many Cities Are Reversing Course on 'Defund the Police'

Source: AP Photo/Matt York

It’s been a year since local officials across the U.S. voted to defund police departments in the wake of widespread protests over George Floyd’s death, but now, many are having a change of heart.

From coast to coast, police departments that were victim to the defund movement are now getting money back, The New York Times reports. In New York, for example, local officials have voted to give $200 million to the NYPD, while the LAPD got a 3 percent budget increase.

The abrupt reversals have come in response to rising levels of crime in major cities last year, the exodus of officers from departments large and small and political pressures. After slashing police spending last year, Austin restored the department’s budget and raised it to new heights. In Burlington, Vt., the city that Senator Bernie Sanders once led as mayor went from cutting its police budget to approving $10,000 bonuses for officers to stay on the job.

But perhaps nowhere has the contrast been as stark as in Dallas, where [Mayor Eric] Johnson not only proposed to restore money to the department but moved to increase the number of officers on the street, writing over the summer that “Dallas needs more police officers.” […]

After the mayor proposed increasing funding, no protests followed. When the Council backed a budget that restored many of the cuts made last year, few came to the public hearing, and even fewer spoke against the plan, which included the hiring of 250 officers. It passed with little fanfare last month. (NYT)

Conservatives weren’t surprised to see the 180 on police funding.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Adam Schiff Has Some Regrets About Letting Robert Mueller Testify
Katie Pavlich
ICYMI: What Kamala Harris Was Doing Instead of Attending US-Mexico Border Security Meeting
Leah Barkoukis
Pro-Abortion PA State Rep. Proposes Parody Legislation to Require Vasectomies
Rebecca Downs

Is Anyone REALLY Shocked the Taliban Reached This Decision about Extremism Within Their Borders?
Matt Vespa
Another Democrat is Less Than Thrilled with Schumer's Speech Which Prompted Viral Reaction from Joe Manchin
Rebecca Downs
Reports: Mass Flight Cancellations After Federal Workers Protest Biden's Vaccine Mandate
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular