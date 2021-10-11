Many Cities Are Reversing Course on 'Defund the Police'

It’s been a year since local officials across the U.S. voted to defund police departments in the wake of widespread protests over George Floyd’s death, but now, many are having a change of heart.

From coast to coast, police departments that were victim to the defund movement are now getting money back, The New York Times reports. In New York, for example, local officials have voted to give $200 million to the NYPD, while the LAPD got a 3 percent budget increase.

The abrupt reversals have come in response to rising levels of crime in major cities last year, the exodus of officers from departments large and small and political pressures. After slashing police spending last year, Austin restored the department’s budget and raised it to new heights. In Burlington, Vt., the city that Senator Bernie Sanders once led as mayor went from cutting its police budget to approving $10,000 bonuses for officers to stay on the job. But perhaps nowhere has the contrast been as stark as in Dallas, where [Mayor Eric] Johnson not only proposed to restore money to the department but moved to increase the number of officers on the street, writing over the summer that “Dallas needs more police officers.” […] After the mayor proposed increasing funding, no protests followed. When the Council backed a budget that restored many of the cuts made last year, few came to the public hearing, and even fewer spoke against the plan, which included the hiring of 250 officers. It passed with little fanfare last month. (NYT)

Conservatives weren’t surprised to see the 180 on police funding.

Shocking! Another Leftist idea crashes and burns. “A Year After ‘Defund’, Police Departments Get Their Money Back” https://t.co/dLUcvcricR — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 10, 2021

Who could have seen that coming?



"The abrupt reversals have come in response to rising levels of crime in major cities last year ..."https://t.co/hJ2abW7sJn — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 10, 2021

"Defund the police"—a lousy slogan that turned out to be an unworkable policy. https://t.co/gBvw5AsuMl — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 10, 2021