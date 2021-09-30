Afghanistan

Marine Who Rescued Baby at Kabul Airport Now Being Investigated

Sep 30, 2021
Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark, the U.S. Marine seen in viral footage pulling a baby over the wall outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, is being investigated after he appeared alongside former President Trump at a rally in Georgia.

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has initiated a command investigation regarding LCpl Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any DoD policies were violated,” said spokesman Capt. Kelton J Cochran. “Any details pertaining to this incident are not releasable while the investigation is being conducted.”

Cochran did not specify what policies that Clark may have violated, but the Defense Department does not allow active-duty troops to “speak before a partisan political gathering, including any gathering that promotes a partisan political party, candidate, or cause.” (Task & Purpose)

While it was a Save America rally, Clark, who was not in uniform, was invited on stage by the 45th president “as part of a public show of support for U.S. troops,” according to Task & Purpose.

“We’re also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who bravely served in Kabul during the withdrawal and helped evacuate children over the airport and over the airport wall,” Trump said at the Sept. 25 rally. “You saw him, he did a great job, Lance Cpl. Hunter Ian Clark. Lance corporal get up here!” 

Clark called the moment he rescued the baby “probably one of the greatest things I’ve done in my entire life.” 

“I just want to thank all the support from all y’all. It really means a lot and I’m glad to be home now,” Clark added.

The incident comes as the Marine who called for accountability over the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal was thrown in the brig for breaking a gag order.

